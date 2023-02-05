Watch: Rahul Dravid & coaching staff set up detailed training camp ahead of high-octane India-Australia series

Indian cricket team that is preparing for the upcoming high-octane series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar series, checked into the Radisson Blu in Nagpur on Friday.

The team is currently practising at the Vidharbha Cricket Academy (VCA) while their opponents are using the KSCA facilities in Alur near Bangalore to prepare for the long long and gruelling series.

As the Indian team made their way to the VCA training facilities head coach Rahul Dravid stressed the importance of having this camp ahead of the highly charged series.

"It's been a really good couple of days, we've had a couple of really long sessions. I think it is very exciting for the coaching staff, you don't really get times like this. With the amount for cricket, we play you don't really get time for a camp or an extended period of time where you can work with the players. So just to be able to get this week has been really exciting for us" Rahul said in a close-up with BCCI TV.

The players lined up in the nets with the spinners and pacers putting in the hard yards. Batting coach Vikram Rathour arranged the sessions for the day as head coach Dravid was seen giving technical advice to the batsmen.

The players even posed for photographs with fans that were allowed inside the training facility.

