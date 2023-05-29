WATCH: Outrage as Viral Video reveals unsanitary food handling at IPL Final, fans lambast BCCI for hygiene lapses

Due to heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) had to be postponed to the reserve day, Monday, May 29. However, during the course of the final, fans voiced their dissatisfaction with the management at the venue, directing their discontent towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A video circulating on the internet gained attention, revealing that food inside the stadium was being sold at inflated prices due to the adverse weather conditions. Fans also criticized the questionable hygiene standards maintained by the food vendors.

In light of the BCCI's poor management, fans took to their social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction with the apex cricket board.

Even pani poori wala on road side as better hygiene — Baba 🤘 (@soldierofRAJINI) May 29, 2023

Poor management draws flak

This is not the first instance of fans raising concerns about mismanagement at the venue. Prior to Qualifier 2 during the IPL Playoffs, chaos erupted at the Ahmedabad stadium as fans gathered in large numbers to collect tickets for the GT vs. MI match.

It is important to note that Paytm is the official online ticketing partner for the 16th edition of the IPL. Despite the option to provide e-tickets to fans, the ticketing platform failed to deliver them and instructed buyers to collect their tickets from the stadium. This led to a chaotic situation resembling a stampede during the ticket collection process at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's Super Kings will be aiming to secure their record-equalling fifth IPL title, adding to their already illustrious collection. On the other hand, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, will be determined to clinch their second consecutive title in the highly anticipated final on Monday.