'Parampara, Pratishtha..': Nurpur Lions Fielders Involved In Hilarious Fielding Blunder During Champions Cup Match Against Lake City Panthers (VIDEO)

In the ongoing Champions Cup match between the Lake City Panthers and the Nupur Lions, two fielders from the Nurpur Lions provided a memorable highlight during the Panthers mid-innings.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 20th over, bowled by left-arm spinner Faisal Akram. Panthers' batsman Mubasir Khan, who was at 34 runs, attempted a big hit over long-on, aiming for a six. However, he didn’t connect with the ball cleanly, which meant it lacked the power to clear the boundary.

As the ball descended, two fielders from the Lions rushed to catch it but ended up letting it slip between them. Instead of securing the catch, they watched helplessly as the ball rolled across the boundary line. The fielders and bowlers were visibly distraught by the mishap.

Panthers vs Lions match highlights so far

Panthers skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision seemed to backfire as Lions bowler made early inroads into the Panthers batting lineup. Panthers at one stage were 51/4 before Mubasir Khan and Haider ALi stitched a match saving partnership

Mubasir looked threating as he was fearless with his stroke play. The right handed batsmen not only completed his half century but was eventually dismissed for 91 runs of 97 balls. His innings included 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. Haider Ali also scored half century and along with skipper Shadab continues to take his team towards a big total.

For Lions Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 1 wicket, while Sirajuddin and Aamer Yamin picked dup 2 wickets apiece.