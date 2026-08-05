Watch: Neymar Stuns Fans With Explosive Post-Match Antics Following Santos Win

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After returning to action with Santos following Brazil's heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar has once again found himself in the middle of controversy. The Brazilian superstar sparked outrage after Santos edged Remo 1-0 to book their place in the next round of the Copa do Brasil, with his post-match antics drawing widespread criticism.

According to reports from Brazil, Neymar was seen taunting Remo players, coaching staff and club officials after the final whistle. Witnesses claimed the 34-year-old repeatedly shouted, "We knocked you out! We knocked you out!" while celebrating Santos' victory. The incident reportedly escalated tensions in the tunnel as players from both teams exchanged heated words following the match.

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Neymar had played an important role in Santos' narrow win, providing the assist for Rony's decisive goal after coming on during the contest. However, his contribution on the pitch was overshadowed by the scenes that unfolded after the game, with many fans and observers branding his behaviour unsportsmanlike and unbefitting of a player of his stature.

The controversy intensified when Remo president launched a scathing attack on Neymar. Furious over the Brazilian's conduct, Teixeira accused him of disrespecting the opposition and setting a poor example for young fans, reportedly describing the Santos forward as a "bum" and claiming he had put on a "clown show" despite his team's victory.

The latest incident adds to a turbulent spell for Neymar since his return to Santos, with the veteran forward repeatedly making headlines both on and off the field. Despite the criticism, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star continues to be a key figure for Santos.