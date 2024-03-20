Watch: Mumbai Indians Players Travel To Alibaug For Team Bonding Exercise, Rohit Sharma Missing

Rohit Sharma missing from players who travelled to Alibaug for team bonding exercise ahead of IPL 2024 | Credits: Twitter/Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians players travelled to Alibaug to take part in team bonding exercise ahead of their IPL 2024 opening match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Players have assembled at the Mumbai Indians camp at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and began their training for the upcoming IPL season. However, Mumbai Indians players, staff and entire management decided to take a break from training and head to Alibaug for team bonding before their IPL 2024 campaign.

The entire Mumbai Indians team reached Alibaug in Maharashtra on Tuesday and is expected to return to Mumbai in a couple of days. In a viral video shared by MI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), players and coaches can be seen boarding the ferry and having fun together.

Travel Diaries via jetty & an intense game of paintball 👀... ➡️ https://t.co/yCkF6n1tky



Check out the full version of #MIDaily on our website & MI App now! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/RA8YtX2r9H — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2024

However, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was missing from the excursion, raising questions over his absence. For unversed, Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians skipper ahead of IPL 2024. This was received with criticism as many MI and Rohit loyalists slammed unfair treatment by management towards him, who led the team to a record five IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma joined the MI camp and started training at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Rohit and Hardik are yet to come together amid captaincy row.

Fans questioned Mumbai Indians over the absence of Rohit Sharma from the team bonding exercise and trolled them for being a 'One Family' franchise.

Here's how fans reacted to Rohit missing from team bonding exercise

You people still failed to bring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya under one camera and you claim yourself one family 🤡 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 20, 2024

You people still failed to bring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya under one camera and you claim yourself one family 🤡 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 20, 2024

Abe Rohit ka bhi content dal diya Karo 👀 — Vaani 🇮🇳 (@singhVaani7) March 20, 2024

Rohit sharma ko bhi dekha — Yashanshu singh (@yashanshu_singh) March 20, 2024

Where is @ImRo45 this question is going to haunt u till u don’t come up with proper justification, be prepared for long hooting in stadiums….. all the best — Kedar Pradhan (@Kedarpradhan22) March 20, 2024

Seems like family is broken. Still awaiting Rohit and Pandya in single frame 😀 — PRASHANT_N_45 (@PrashantN_45) March 20, 2024