WATCH: MS Dhoni Shares Health And Fitness Advice For Gen Z, Urges Youngsters To Play Sports | mufaddal_vohra/X

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has urged Gen Z to take their health and fitness seriously. He said that young people must make time for physical activity despite their busy lifestyles. He believes that staying fit is not just about personal well-being but also about being able to enjoy life with family in the future.

Changing Food Habits

Speaking about changing food habits and lifestyles in India, Dhoni explained that traditional Indian meals are rich in carbohydrates because people earlier did more physical work in their daily lives. However, the same eating habits continue today, even though physical activity has reduced significantly.

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Physical Activity Dropped Significantly

Dhoni pointed out that people now depend on vehicles such as autos and cabs to travel, spend long hours sitting at desks and have less time for physical movement. He also raised concerns about the growing popularity of fast food, sugary items and fried food, especially among people who do not exercise regularly.

Sports Participation

He adviced youngsters to participate in every sport available at school and explore their interests from an early age. He said that children might discover a hidden talent if they try different sports. According to Dhoni, not everyone needs to become a professional athlete, but playing sports can help people stay fit and develop important life skills.

Long-Term Benefit Of Fitness

Dhoni also highlighted the long-term benefits of fitness, particularly after the age of 30 or 35. He said physical strength is important for leading a better life in middle age and being able to enjoy activities with one's children. He added that earning money to support family members is important, but good health is equally necessary to spend quality time with them.

One Hour To Fitness

Dhoni urged young people to dedicate at least one hour a day to fitness and combine physical activity with healthy eating habits. He stressed that eating simple food in the right quantities can make a difference.

Sports Lessons

He also explained that sports teach valuable lessons about handling failure and success. Losing a match helps players understand their weaknesses and learn from their mistakes, while winning teaches them how to handle success. Dhoni said these lessons can help youngsters develop a positive mindset and improve themselves over time.