WATCH: Manchester United co-owners Avram Glazer avoids questions on club sale during FA Cup Final

Manchester United co-owner, Avram Glazer, remained unresponsive to any questions concerning the proposed takeover of the club during the FA Cup final on Sunday. The 62-year-old Glazer watched the match at Wembley Stadium, where Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat against their rivals, Manchester City. Following the game, a Sky reporter approached Glazer and inquired about the ongoing takeover saga. The reporter asked whether the club was definitely being sold and whether Glazer would consider the bids from Jim Ratcliffe or the Qatari party. The reporter further questioned why Glazer was not communicating with the fans, as they deserved to be informed about the progress of the takeover.

Despite hearing the reporter, Glazer chose to ignore him, walking past without making eye contact or acknowledging his presence. This response from Glazer might aggravate fans who have legitimate concerns regarding the protracted takeover process, with the Glazers holding out for a price of £6 billion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Glazers stained relationship with fans

The Glazer family has held a majority stake in Manchester United for over 15 years, having acquired the club in 2005. Throughout their ownership, the relationship between the Glazers and the fans at Old Trafford has continuously deteriorated. However, their reign may come to an end this summer as a highly anticipated takeover appears to be on the horizon.

Two potential buyers have emerged publicly: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani from Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Recent reports suggest that Ratcliffe is the preferred bidder for the Glazers.

It is speculated that the Glazer siblings may retain some shares in Manchester United if Ratcliffe's phased takeover bid is successful, which could further incense the supporters.

The prolonged delay in the sale, driven by the Glazers' £6 billion valuation, could have a significant impact on manager Erik ten Hag's plans to rebuild the squad during the summer transfer window.