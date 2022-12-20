WATCH: Lionel Messi-led Argentina team arrive home to heroes welcome after FIFA World Cup success

The victorious Argentina team arrived in Buenos Aries on Tuesday after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The players led by captain Lionel Messi were greeted by thousands of fans at the airport. The star forward descended the plane with a the World Cup trophy in his hand.

Meanwhile, after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in a stunning penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday, Messi as said he would not retire from international football.

"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being a world champion. I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you," said Messi as quoted by ESPN.

Argentina's first global championship since Diego Maradona led them to victory in Mexico in 1986 was the fulfilment of a "childhood dream" according to Messi.

Childhood dream

"It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer. We suffer, but we already have it (the World Cup). I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else, thank God, he gave me everything," said the 35-year-old talismanic striker.