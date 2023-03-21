Watch: Lionel Messi escorted by police after getting stormed by thousand of fans at Buenos Aires restaurant

Lionel Messi was mobbed by thousands of fans outside a restaurant in Bueno Aires where he had dinner with his family, Antonela Roccuzzo and his three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The family dined at Don Julio, a restaurant in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Palermo. Soon after news broke out that the World Cup winning captain was in the city thousands of fans stormed the street outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the PSG star.

Lionel Messi's exit from the restaurant was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the World Cup winner and his family are escorted by local police as his fans gather to catch a glimpse of him. 'Let's go, Champion,' the fans can be heard chanting.

Meanwhile, Messi was booed by fans after PSG's 2-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday night. Messi seemed unconcerned by the incident, but his future at PSG remains in doubt, with his contract at the Paris club ending in the summer. Speculation about his future has been doing the rounds, with a return to Barcelona and a record deal in Saudi Arabia also being possibilities.

Lionel Messi's World Cup winners will take on Panama and Curacao in the international friendlies on March 24 and March 28 respectively.