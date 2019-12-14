Watch: Krishmar Santokie bowls no ball in the opening match of BPL, draws suspicion

In the on-going Bangladesh Premier League, West Indian fast-bowler Krishmar Santokie bowled a no ball in the opening match. The no ball has drawn the suspicion of fans and officials.

The incident occured on Wednesday when Santokie, who plays for the Sylhet Thunders, bowled a huge wide down the leg side in the third delivery of his first over. According to Hindustan Times, bowled a huge wide in his third delivery while the no-ball that he bowled two balls later during the game against Chattogram Challengers. This raised some eyebrows as his foot was way over the line.