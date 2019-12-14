Watch: Krishmar Santokie bowls no ball in the opening match of BPL, draws suspicion

In the on-going Bangladesh Premier League, West Indian fast-bowler Krishmar Santokie bowled a no ball in the opening match. The no ball has drawn the suspicion of fans and officials.
The incident occured on Wednesday when Santokie, who plays for the Sylhet Thunders, bowled a huge wide down the leg side in the third delivery of his first over. According to Hindustan Times, bowled a huge wide in his third delivery while the no-ball that he bowled two balls later during the game against Chattogram Challengers. This raised some eyebrows as his foot was way over the line.
Sylhet Thunders team director Tanjil Chowdhury has said that they have requested Bangladesh Cricket Board to investigate the wide and no-ball of the bowler.
According to Cricbuzz, Chowdhury said that he felt the extras were suspicious. “The no-ball that he bowled is suspicious,’’ he said. “He [Santokie] is not yet called by the BCB but I have lodged my complaint. I verbally requested CEO and Morshed [BCB anti-corruption head] to investigate the matter[ no ball].
Sylhet Thunders lost the match by five wickets with Santokie ending the game with figures of 1-34. They next face the Rajshahi Royals on Friday.
