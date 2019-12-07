Watch: KL Rahul in fine form on Chahal TV

Hyderabad: After reaching the mark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket, opening batsman KL Rahul joked with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, saying now he is 999 runs ahead of him in the run-scoring charts in the shortest format.

Rahul went on to play a knock 62 runs against West Indies and as a result, he became just the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is. He also became the third-fastest batsman in the world to achieve the feat as he brought up 1000 runs in just his 29th innings.

During the chat, Chahal asked Rahul: "Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is? To this, Rahul joked "I am 999 runs ahead of you".