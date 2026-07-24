WATCH: King Charles, Queen Camilla Make Dramatic TARDIS Entrance At Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony | VIDEO

King Charles, Queen Camilla Make Dramatic TARDIS Entrance At Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony | X

The Commonwealth Games 2026 began in spectacular fashion in Glasgow as King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a surprise entrance that left thousands of spectators cheering.

Instead of walking into the arena in the traditional way, the royal couple emerged from a life-sized Doctor Who TARDIS, adding a touch of science fiction to the grand opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro.

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The surprise was set up through a specially filmed video that played inside the arena before the royals appeared. The clip showed the iconic blue police box travelling across Scotland after being accidentally piloted by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy and Scottish actor Greg McHugh.

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Along the way, the TARDIS visited famous landmarks including Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle, the Kelpies in Falkirk, the University of Glasgow and the Glenfinnan Viaduct. The journey even took an unexpected detour to the Jurassic period in the Scottish Highlands before ending at Balmoral Castle.

As the video came to an end, the TARDIS appeared on a specially designed garden stage inside the arena. Moments later, its doors opened to reveal King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were greeted with loud applause from the packed crowd. The royal couple waved to spectators before walking down a circular ramp to the Royal Box, officially marking the start of the Games.

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The ceremony then continued with a performance by an 18-member ensemble from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Youth Chorus, followed by the colourful Parade of Nations.

Athletes from across the Commonwealth marched into the arena carrying their national flags, celebrating unity, diversity and the beginning of one of the biggest multi-sport events on the international calendar.