WATCH: Josh Brown smashes 23-ball 62 in BBL with bat he made, says 'That’s my full-time job'

Josh Brown, remember the name. The Brisbane Heat batsman lit up the Gabba in Brisbane with his big-hitting prowess against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.
The right-handed batsman, who was playing just his second Big Bash League match, scored 62 in just 23 deliveries.
He smashed six sixes and four boundaries during his innings at a strikerate of 269.57.
In fact the kncok came from the bat he himself made. Brown makes his own cricket bats, under the brand Cooper Cricket.
“That’s my full-time job outside of cricket, I make my own bats and it’s pretty fun,” he told Fox Cricket. “I do most of the repairs for the boys.”
