WATCH: Josh Brown smashes 23-ball 62 in BBL with bat he made, says 'That’s my full-time job'

Brown smashed six sixes and four boundaries during his innings at a strike-rate of 269.57.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Josh Brown, remember the name. The Brisbane Heat batsman lit up the Gabba in Brisbane with his big-hitting prowess against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

The right-handed batsman, who was playing just his second Big Bash League match, scored 62 in just 23 deliveries.

In fact the kncok came from the bat he himself made. Brown makes his own cricket bats, under the brand Cooper Cricket.

“That’s my full-time job outside of cricket, I make my own bats and it’s pretty fun,” he told Fox Cricket. “I do most of the repairs for the boys.”

