Watch: India pacer Deepak Chahar's thoughtful gesture leaves Zimbabwe fan in awe

Indian bowler Deepak Chahar appeals for the wicket of Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia (R) during the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022 | Pic: AFP

Comeback-man Deepak Chahar was the star performance for India during Men In Blue’s 10-wicket win in the first ODI in Harare on Thursday.

The pacer, who recovered from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in February this year, shone off-field too as he interacted with the Zimbabwe fans.

A Zimbabwean admirer disclosed to journalist Vimal Kumar that she was surprised by the Indian star's thoughtful gesture and could not believe his hospitable nature.

“It feels good. Honestly, he is very humble. It was great on his part that he allowed me to touch him (laughs), which is uncommon because people aren’t always comfortable. But he is very accommodating,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan seamer, who got the 'Player of The Match' award with figures of 3-27 against Zimbabwe on his comeback, said that he had done a lot of work skill-wise to match that level of performance during the pre-injury period.

Asked if he feels his T20 World Cup doors could open up, Chahar said: "I can't say if I will be selected or not as that's not in my hands but skill wise I have worked very hard.

"I think I have picked up from where I had left and today also barring first two overs, I bowled well. I bowled seven overs at one go which is an indicator that my fitness levels are okay," Chahar told reporters after the game.

Having found his mojo back and also getting the ball to swing both ways appreciably in the morning session, Chahar revealed that the plan was to bowl fuller-length deliveries.

"My plan remains simple, when the ball is swinging try to bowl fuller length and take wickets. If the ball isn't swinging, then there is a plan 'B' or 'C'.