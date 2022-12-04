Watch: Here's how the Rawalpindi sight screens are unique to any other cricket ground

England's Alexandra Hartley made an interesting observation about the functioning of the sight screens in Rawalpindi during the on-going Test match between Pakistan and England.

The former England Woman's cricketer is currently in Pakistan for commentary duties during the three-match Test series.

“The sight screens here at Rawalpindi could be one of my favourite. Just a bedsheet hoisted up above the advertisement board at the end of every over. Then these lads go back to lying down for 6 balls,” Hartley tweeted.

A Sight screen is placed directly behind both the wickets beyond the boundary in order to shield distractions from the moving specatators while the ball is being delivered. Thus making it easier for the batters to spot the ball when batting.