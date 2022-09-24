Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional before Jhulan Goswami's farewell match At Lord's

Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami | Photo: BCCI

India pacer Jhulan Goswami will represent India for the last time during third T20I match against England. Her retirement has been taken very sensitively by her teammates and other sport persons. Indian women team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also got emotional on the retirement of Indian woman fast bowler.

Jhulan would bring the curtain down on her illustrious career in which she played 204 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests. The Indian ace pace bowler took 253 wickets, which is a record in women's ODIs.

Kaur showed her emotional side before of the toss for the third ODI between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. She was seen in tears. Notably, Kaur played her first match under captaincy of Jhulan.

The pacer also holds record of maximum wickets (43) in all the Women's World Cup she has played.

Jhulan has won Asia Cup thrice and was also part of Indian teams that played the finals of the World Cup in 2005 and 2017.

Before her final ODI, Jhulan Goswami addressed a press conference when she informed about her decision.

"We spent a lot of hours discussing the things, we have gone through a lot of ups and downs, we always believed in our ability and it was a great experience. Everybody enjoyed every moment and we put in a lot of effort."

"I am very fortunate, I never thought about it. Coming from Chakda, did not have any idea about women's cricket and how professional setup works. I am fortunate enough, thanks to my family and parents, they always supported me. It was a great experience for me," she added.