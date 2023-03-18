 Watch: Football legends Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher face Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes summer
Fans have been left in awe at Gary Neville's cricket skills as he and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher were put through their paces by England legend Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broard, England's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, put his speed to the test against Manchester United and Liverpool legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Broad, whose mindset would be solely on the upcoming English summer, which includes the high octane Ashes series, had a recreational session with the two former footballers and now pundits.

Broad, who is a Nottigham Forest fan, sent down some thunderbolts as the two took to the indoor crease. Neville, who had a promising cricket career before deciding to play football, was the first to go in.

Both players initially struggled to get to the pitch of the pace spearhead, but as the challenge veined in, you could see the clear disparity in quality between the two pundits.

Neville, a former opener for his local cricket club, Greenmount, showcased his range of shots. Although the shot of the day belonged to Carragher, he played a brilliant cover drive on the very first ball he faced.

Neville had famously shared a match-winning partnership with Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, for a local club Greemount. The two scored centuries (M. Hayden 140*, G. Neville 110*) as they defeated Astley Bridge en route to the final. Hayden went on to become one of the best opening batsmen in the world, while Neville went on to have a highly successful career with Manchester United and England, captaining both club and country.

