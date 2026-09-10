WATCH: Dog Runs Onto Cricket Pitch, Halts Leicestershire vs Somerset Match in County Championships

X/SomersetCCC

Cricket fans at Uptonsteel Grace Road witnessed an unusual interruption on Thursday when a husky ran onto the field. The incident happened during the Rothesay County Championship Division One match between Leicestershire and Somerset. Play was briefly stopped as the unexpected visitor explored the pitch.

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In a viral video, the husky reportedly ran around the boundary line before making its way onto the field. Players and spectators watched as the dog became the centre of attention at the ground. Its surprise appearance brought plenty of amusement to the crowd and added a light-hearted moment to the contest.

The unusual pitch invasion came during a crucial Division One encounter at the home of Leicestershire County Cricket Club. While pitch invasions are not uncommon in cricket, they usually involve fans rather than animals. The sight of a husky running around the ground was therefore an especially unusual interruption.

Play was temporarily paused while the four-legged visitor was guided away from the playing area. The husky eventually left the field, allowing the players to return to the match. The brief stoppage, however, gave spectators a memorable moment amid the day's cricketing action.

The incident added a quirky chapter to the 2026 County Championship season. The husky did not score runs, take wickets or influence the result, but it certainly grabbed the spotlight at Grace Road. For those watching from the stands, the unexpected pitch invasion was an amusing break from the intensity of the match.