WATCH: Babar Azam Unveils New Look, As He Enjoys Time Off From Cricket

Ahead of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, scheduled to begin in Galle on Sunday (July 16), Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has opted for a fresh appearance by shaving his head clean. A video posted on social media showcases Babar proudly displaying his new look, complete with a mischievous smile, before concealing it beneath a black cap. Have a look at the amusing clip below:

Currently, the 28-year-old Pakistani cricketer, is taking some well-deserved time off the cricket field. His most recent participation was during the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. In that series, Babar displayed exceptional batting skills, accumulating a total of 276 runs in five One Day Internationals (ODIs) with an impressive average of 55.20. Among his notable performances was a century. Additionally, he contributed 130 runs in the five-match T20I series, showcasing a strike rate of 146.07, including a remarkable unbeaten 101 off just 58 balls. The Pakistani team achieved a 4-1 victory in the ODI series and the T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Looking ahead, the talented batsman, originally from Lahore, is eagerly preparing for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka. With his recent remarkable form, Babar Azam aims to maintain his exceptional performance and lead Pakistan to a successful start in the World Test Championship cycle for 2023-2025.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood

Babar Azam an able leader

In anticipation of the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has expressed his support for Babar Azam's leadership. Recognizing Azam's capabilities, Akram believes that Azam is well-equipped to guide the Pakistan team in the prestigious tournament.

To prepare for the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam and his team will participate in the eagerly awaited 2023 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This regional tournament will serve as a crucial opportunity for the 1992 World Cup champions to fine-tune their skills and gain valuable match practice before the 50-over World Cup. The Asia Cup is set to commence on August 31, providing the Pakistan team with an ideal platform to find their rhythm and build momentum leading up to the main event.