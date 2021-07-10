Watch: Ashleigh Barty breaks down after beating Karolina Pliskova for her maiden Wimbledon title

Ashleigh Barty of Australia claimed her maiden Wimbledon after a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in a tense final on Saturday.
The No.1 seed's title comes on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Barty wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to the iconic scallop one that Cawley wore in 1971.
Barty made a brisk start in the final by taking a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, a small comeback delayed the inevitable first set which the Australian ultimately won 6-3.
In the second set, Barty again took an early lead of 3-1 before Pliskova came back strongly to make it 3-3. Pliskova kept her calm forcing the second set into a tiebreak and won it 7-6 (4).
Barty once again made a strong start to the set and won the first three games to pile the pressure on Pliskova. Leading by 5-3, the Australian served out the set to win the two-hour long battle.
