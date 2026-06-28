WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Fan Gets His Autograph On Her Arm To Get It Tattooed Ahead Of India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I In Belfast

Abhishek Sharma Fan Gets His Autograph On Her Arm To Get It Tattooed | X

Belfast, June 28: India opener Abhishek Sharma received a special gesture from one of his fans ahead of the second T20I against Ireland in Belfast. A female fan requested the young batter to sign her biceps, telling him she planned to get the autograph tattooed permanently.

Abhishek happily agreed and signed her arm with a marker before the fan left to get the signature inked as a tattoo. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with many fans reacting to the level of admiration shown for the Indian cricketer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place before the India-Ireland clash and highlighted Abhishek's growing popularity among cricket fans. The left-handed batter has become one of India's exciting young stars in the shortest format, and the viral video sparked widespread discussion online about the unique ways fans express their support for their favourite players.