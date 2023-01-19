'Wasn't looking to score 200': Shubman Gill on pacing his inning to perfection en route to his double century

Shubman Gill who became the youngest double centurion after crafting a brilliant 208 of 149 balls said he was eagerly looking to go out and perform. Gill brought up his third career century and single handedly took India past the 300 mark as the men in blue posted a total of 350.

Gill anchors and leads India's innings

"I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling at times I wanted to unleash and I'm glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure."

Gill paced his inning superbly with his first 50 coming off 52 balls. He went to 50 to 100 off just 35 deliveries and again 100 to 150- in just 35 balls. It was his final acceleration that eventually brought up his double hundred. Gill smashed three consecutive sixes of Lockie Fergusson to bring up his double century.

"Wasn't really thinking of 200, but once I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me", Shubman said in the post-match conference.

At 23 years 132 days Gill became the youngest player to score a double hundred eclipsing his teammate Ishan Kishan who smashed a double century against Bangladesh last year.

"He (Kishan) is one of my best mates. I was there when he scored his ODI double hundred and it was special. It feels nice when you are wanting to do something and it is coming off on a regular basis. Definitely a sense of satisfaction. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. Game went much more closer than I expected" Gill added.

