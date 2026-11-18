'Was Very Fortunate To Have Played With Him For CSK, He Is The Biggest Brand In The IPL': Suresh Raina On MS Dhoni | File Pic

MS Dhoni, the five-time TATA IPL winner and Chennai Super Kings legend, has called time on his illustrious playing career, with the Men in Yellow confirming his appointment as mentor ahead of the new season. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special’, JioStar experts Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra reflected on Dhoni’s legacy at CSK, his impact as a player and his decision to walk away from the IPL quietly and on his own terms.

Speaking on JioStar's ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special’, JioStar expert Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's legacy at CSK:

"He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learnt from him as a human being matters even more. He played lots of matches for CSK, including knockout matches, finals and semi-finals. The amount of love he got from the city of Chennai, I think he achieved so much as a person and so much as a leader. But what stood out for me was the love he got from each and every CSK fan. That is the sort of person he is. I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too. I think he is one of the biggest pillars of CSK, and he achieved so much after coming to Chennai. We won the World Cup, we won a lot of Test series. I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now."

On MS Dhoni's fitness struggles and the legacy, he’s built at CSK:

"Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore. He has done so much for CSK and for the IPL. The amount of love he has got from the fans, from business tycoons and CEOs, and the kids from 2008 has been amazing. If CSK have lasted so many years, it is because of Mahi bhai and the support he got from the Whistle Podu Army, and he has done really well with Stephen Fleming. So, I think it is not just a team. It is a lot of emotion, a lot of character he showed on the field and off the field, and he carried it so brilliantly over the years."

Speaking on JioStar's ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan reflected on MS Dhoni's unmatched legacy at CSK, and what he will bring to the side as a mentor:

"MS Dhoni's legacy is unmatched; there is no doubt about that. The kind of things he did on the cricket field, the performances he gave in the yellow jersey, taking the game to the end and finishing it, he did that for years. I don't think Chennai Super Kings will ever find a player like him again. You will see that in his mentorship. He will be there; he will stay connected to the team on the field and keep contributing. But this legacy that he’s built as a player is unmatched and beating it or matching it will be very difficult. I have spent a lot of time with him in the dressing room and when he was captain, he was always mentoring the players. He always handled the young players carefully. Many times, you could go into the dressing room and just trust Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his ability, and then you bowl. He will set the field, he will guide you, and he will get you the result you want. That is what Mahendra Singh Dhoni has done on the field. I hope that when he mentors, he shows the same kind of magic when he sits in the dugout, when he is in the dressing room. This is a legacy that will be remembered for many, many decades."

Speaking on JioStar's ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special’, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra reflected on MS Dhoni's quiet retirement from the TATA IPL:

"MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL is a massive moment, and it is typical MS Dhoni style as well, to be fair. He went without fanfare. There was only one thought, will he go back to Chepauk? Because he had said, I want to bid goodbye in front of my people. But he must have also realised that there is no good in goodbyes. However beautiful the story is, it must end someday, and this is the time where it actually ends, and this is how it ends. It is very typical of MSD that he is not hanging around. For me, this is a big and important part of his greatness, the ability to let go. That it is done now, I am not here anymore. Even last year, he did not play, he was just with the team. So now he realised that this is the start of a new chapter and he does not want to drag it even a day more. And for that, he does not have to be at Chepauk. He puts up a post on Instagram and retires. No farewell match, no long speech, nothing. And in a way, that is the most MS Dhoni thing about it. He has always let his cricket do the talking, and he has walked away in the same way, quietly and on his own terms. "