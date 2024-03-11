'Want To See Him Play For CSK In Near Future': Ambati Rayudu Has Wish For Former MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is hoping to see Rohit Sharma play for Chennai Super Kings as captain in the next IPL season after retirement of MS Dhoni from the tournament. Dhoni is currently CSK captain and is likely pull the curtains down on his professional cricketing career after the conclusion of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to IPL five titles after taking over the captaincy reins of the team in 2013, was replaced with Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.

However, the decision to replace Rohit with Hardik, who returned to the former franchise after leading Gujarat Titans in two IPL seasons (2022 and 2023) was met with several criticisms as many questioned

Ambati Rayudu wishes to see Rohit Sharma join CSK

Speaking on News24, Ambati Rayudu believes that Rohit Sharma can continue to play for the next five to six IPL seasons, adding that he would love to see former MI skipper joining Chennai Super Kings and lead the team in the next IPL season.

"I want to see him play for CSK in the near future. He has played so long for Mumbai Indians. It would be nice if he can play for CSK and win there as well. That's (captaincy at CSK) upon him." the 38-year-old said.

"Rohit has earned the right to take that call. It's his call on whether or not he wants to lead or not." Rayudu added.

Interestingly, Ambati Rayudu played under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2017 and played a vital role in helping the team win three IPL titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Rayudu unhappy with MI decision to remove Rohit Sharma as skipper

Former Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu opined that Mumbai Indians' should have continued with Rohit Sharma as captain in the forthcoming IPL season. He feels that MI rushed into replacing Rohit with Hardik Pandya as captain.

"This year, Rohit should have continued captaining this year and Hardik, maybe after a year, could have been given that responsibility. Rohit is still captaining India in T2OIs. I personally feel that MI rushed into this decision but probably they know best." Rayudu said.

"So, it will be difficult. Gujarat Titans had a different set-up. Captaining MI is not easy because there are so many star players in the team. There is too much pressure and not everyone can handle it," he added.

In the IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma will play purely as a batter for the first time since 2012. The future of former Mumbai Indians captain is uncertain after the conclusion of the upcoming IPL season.