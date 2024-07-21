VVS Laxman Likely To Join LSG's Coaching Staff Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

VVS Laxman | Credits: Twitter

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is likely to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the new head coach ahead of the IPL 2025.

As per the report by Times Of India (TOI), VVS Laxman is unlikely to continue as the NCA head once his contract expires in September this year. Former India middle-order batter was one of the first choices to succeed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India, but he expressed his unwillingness to be on the road with the team all the time.

Laxman had to shift his base from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after he was appointed by as the NCA Head Coach in November 2021. With former India batter unwillingness to continue as NCA head coach, Lucknow Super Giants expressed their interest to have VVS Laxman as their coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2025.

KL Rahul is likely to end his three-year deal with Lucknow Super before the IPL 2025.



Lucknow is also looking to add VVS Laxman to his coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/rxbejSHB6c — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) July 21, 2024

Justin Langer is likely to continue as the head coach despite Lucknow Super Giants failure to qualify for the playoffs after finishing seventh in the league stage of the tournament.

There are several reports, suggesting that skipper KL Rahul is set to LSG and will likely to return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with whom he made his IPL debut in 2013.

Vikram Rathour to succeed VVS Laxman as NCA coach

Another development is that Vikram Rathour is likely to take over the NCA coaching duties from VVS Laxman in September. Rathour's contract as the India's batting coach is set to be expired as BCCI is expected to appointment two assistant coaches ahead of Sri Lanka white-ball tour.

After Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach for Team India, there is expected to some changes in the coaching staff. Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey will reportedly replaced with Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar, the individuals who were recommended by Gambhir to BCCI for coaching role.

As per the reports, Vikram Rathour is seen as a strong and potential candidate to become the next NCA head coach.