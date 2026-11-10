Virender Sehwag's Son, Aaryavir Smashes Century Vs UAE In U19 Asia Cup 2026

Aaryavir Sehwag has lived up to his father's name with a scintallating century in India's must-win clash against UAE. On a tricky wicket, Sehwag held his end to construct a masterful innings and put his side on top.

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India were put into bat by UAE and lost captain Lakshya Raichandani quickly. However, Sehwag was at his dominating best, rotating strike and doing the bulk of the scoring.

While he wasn't as aggressive, the young opener showed great application guiding his team along. He reached his century 131 balls, with the team score only 159.

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Sehwag stitched a 62-run opening wicket partnership with Raichandani before century stand with CK Vineeth. The youngster struck 15 boundaries and 5 sixes in his innings, setting course for a huge total.

Sehwag scored a half-century in India U19's win over Nepal. He looked in good touch against Pakistan but threw his wicket away after scoring 23. His temperament showed as he bounced back with a well deserved century in a must-win clash.