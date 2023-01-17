Virender Sehwag's hilarious reaction on Sheldon Cottrell's bizarre delivery: 'Aaj kal tohfe aise mil rahe hein...':

A bizarre delivery by West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrel became the highlight of the Desert Vipers' seven-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 on Sunday. Cottrell bowled a wayward delivery to Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who walked off the pitch to smash it to the boundary line. The incident fetched a hilarious reaction from India batting great Virender Sehwag, who was doing the Hindi commentary during the match. “Aaj kal tohfe aise mil rahe hein jinka koi hisab nahi. I wish ki hamare time mein bhi tohfe aise milte. (Countless gifts are offered these days. I wish in our times we could have received such gifts)," said Sehwag.

Earlier, after choosing bowl first, the Colin Munro led-side restricted the Warriors at 145-5 after Tymal Mills registered figures of 1-11 in 3 overs. For Sharjah, Joe Denly and Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten on 36 and 34 runs, respectively.

Later, Vipers were reduced to 15-2 in 2 overs before Alex Hales (83*) and Sam Billings (49) stitched a massive partnership of 128 runs and took their side across the line with seven wickets in hand.