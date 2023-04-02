Virat Kohli's tattoo artist reveals meaning of new ink: 'Design that embodies the concept of interconnectedness..'

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has added another tattoo to his collection by getting inked on his arm before the Indian Premier League 2023. Kohli's penchant for tattoos is well-established, with several already adorning his body. Recently, Kohli's tattoo artist shed light on the meaning behind the new body art, which is believed to represent a particular aspect of Kohli's personality.

Sunny Bhanushali, the founder and proprietor of Aliens Tattoo, inked Kohli's new tattoo. Bhanushali revealed that a few years ago, Kohli had visited their studio with images of their tattoo work on his phone. He informed Bhanushali that he had been tracking their work for more than two years.

"I could hardly believe it - this cricket superstar was actually a fan of our work! Despite his immense fame, Virat was incredibly humble and down-to-earth. He had no airs or attitude and genuinely appreciated our work and wanted me to work on his next tattoo," he said.

The project was unable to proceed due to busy schedules. Last month, Virat Kohli approached the tattoo artist with a specific request. He desired to conceal his old tattoo with a new one that reflected his spiritual beliefs. Kohli sought a design that embodied the concept of the interconnectedness of all things, the origin of creation, and the higher power. The new tattoo was intended to signify oneness, the framework of life, and the source of everything.

"It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection," he added.

On the day of the tattoo session, the studio was completely shut and "armed security guards" were deployed to ensure complete safety. "As the hours ticked by, Virat was completely immersed in the process of getting his tattoo. He marvelled at the intricate dot work style and the way that each element of the design came together," the website stated.

Because of his hectic schedule, Virat had to divide the tattooing process into two sessions. The first session, which lasted six hours, took place at the Mumbai studio, while the second, eight-hour session took place at the Bangalore studio. According to Mr Bhanushali, despite the extended hours and physical discomfort that accompanies tattooing, Virat did not complain or exhibit any signs of exhaustion.

Once the procedure was completed, "Virat looked down at his new tattoo with a sense of wonder and amazement". The tattoo artist concluded, "He knew that this tattoo would be with him for the rest of his life, a powerful symbol of his spiritual journey and his connection to something greater than himself."