Virat Kohli's Stumps Sent Flying During Training As Team India Prepares For ODI Series Against England | Video

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Virat Kohli may have dominated bowlers across the world throughout his illustrious career, but even the batting great was reminded that no one is immune to the occasional peach of a delivery. Ahead of India's first ODI against England at Edgbaston, the former India captain was clean bowled during an intense practice session, with the moment quickly catching the attention of fans on social media.

Kohli, who looked sharp throughout the net session, was working on his strokeplay against the spin bowlers when one delivery breached his defense and crashed into the stumps.

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The viral clip, however, did little to dampen expectations surrounding the veteran batter. Kohli has enjoyed an outstanding run in ODI cricket and remains one of India's biggest match-winners in the format. With India beginning their preparations for the next ODI World Cup cycle, all eyes will once again be on the 37-year-old to anchor the batting lineup against England.

India enter the three-match ODI series looking to bounce back after a disappointing T20I campaign against England. The management will hope that experienced campaigners like Kohli and Rohit Sharma can provide stability while skipper Shubman Gill leads the side into a new chapter of 50-over cricket.

For Kohli, being bowled in the nets is unlikely to be more than a fleeting moment. Throughout his career, the batting icon has often used practice setbacks as fuel to come back stronger in matches. Indian fans will be hoping that proves to be the case once again when he walks out to bat in the opening ODI at Edgbaston.