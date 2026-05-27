Virat Kohli's 'Siu' Celebration Sends Dharamshala Crowd Into Frenzy During RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match | Video

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Virat Kohli once again became the centre of attention during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dominant IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans, this time for recreating the iconic “Siu” celebration made famous by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The moment occurred while Kohli was fielding during Gujarat Titans’ innings at the packed Dharamshala stadium. Kohli was spotted enthusiastically performing the famous “Siu” jump celebration near the boundary line, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

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The crowd erupted with cheers as cameras captured the animated RCB superstar recreating Ronaldo’s trademark move with full energy and passion. Within minutes, clips of the celebration flooded social media platforms, with fans loving the crossover between cricket and football icons.

The viral celebration came during an unforgettable night for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who completely outplayed Gujarat Titans to book their place in the IPL 2026 final. RCB delivered a clinical all-round performance, dominating both with the bat and ball in one of the season’s biggest matches.

As RCB now prepares for the IPL 2026 final, fans will hope Kohli can continue producing magical moments, both with his bat and his infectious energy on the field.