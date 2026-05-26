Virat Kohli's Reaction After Washington Sundar Overthrow Gifts Him 5 Overthrows Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was once at the thick of things during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 qualifier 1 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Kohli survived an early chance, with Washington Sundar missing the stumps on a clear run out chance. To make matters worse, the throw went to the boundary, gifting Kohli 5 runs. The RCB opener in turn cheekily turned to Sundar and thanked him with a thumbs up.

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Kohli gets Sundar lifeline

The incident took place in the 5th over of the RCB's innings. Kohli found himself in trouble while attempting a quick run. Washington Sundar collected the ball at cover and threw it at the stumps, but failed to hit the target. To make matters worse for GT, the overthrow raced away to the boundary. Instead of a wicket, the Titans ended up conceding five extra runs.

Kohli was naturally relieved to find himself safe from trouble. Cheekily, the RCB opener turned to Sundar, thanking him with a thumbs up.