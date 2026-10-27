'Virat Kohli's Magic?': Netizens Make Hilarious Connection As Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or, Old Picture Goes Viral

Netizens Make Hilarious Connection As Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or | indianrareimages/FabrizioRomano/X/Instagram

Harry Kane's historic Ballon d'Or triumph has sparked celebrations across the footballing world. However, an unexpected name has entered the conversation, with netizens bringing Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli into the spotlight. An old picture featuring Kohli and Kane has resurfaced on social media following the England captain's remarkable achievement, prompting fans to jokingly credit the Indian cricketer's 'magic' for the footballer's success.

Kane was crowned the winner of the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 26, ending England's 25-year wait for the prestigious individual honour. The Bayern Munich striker became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the award. His extraordinary performances for club and country during the 2025-26 season played a significant role in securing the coveted trophy.

Netizens Make Hilarious Connection As Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or

Following the announcement, an old photograph of Kohli and Kane began attracting attention online. The picture brought together two sporting superstars from different disciplines, with Kohli representing the pinnacle of Indian cricket and Kane establishing himself among the finest footballers in the world. The photograph's renewed popularity following Kane's achievement gave fans an opportunity to draw a humorous connection between the two sporting icons.

Netizens were quick to suggest that Kohli's presence in the photograph might have brought Kane good fortune. Fans jokingly credited the former India captain's influence for the England striker's Ballon d'Or success, turning the resurfaced image into an amusing talking point. While the claims were clearly tongue-in-cheek, the reaction highlighted Kohli's enormous popularity and the excitement surrounding Kane's historic achievement.

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Although Kohli's supposed 'magic' remains a playful fan theory rather than a genuine explanation for Kane's success, the viral reaction demonstrates how sporting moments can bring fans from different disciplines together. With an old photograph providing the perfect opportunity for a crossover between cricket and football, netizens have found another reason to celebrate two global sporting icons.