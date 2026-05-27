Virat Kohli's Hilarious Antics During Gujarat Titans' Team Photo Session Steal Spotlight In RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match | Video

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The high-voltage IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans had already generated massive excitement among fans, but even before the first ball was bowled, Virat Kohli managed to steal the spotlight with his hilarious antics on the sidelines.

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, the Gujarat Titans squad assembled near the boundary ropes for their official team photographs and media duties. As the GT players lined up for the photo ops, Kohli, who was already padded up and preparing for the game, was spotted in the background making funny gestures and playful expressions towards the Titans camp.

The light-hearted moment instantly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, with cameras zooming in on Kohli’s animated reactions. Social media erupted within minutes as clips of the former RCB captain joking around during the GT photo session went viral online. Fans praised Kohli’s energetic personality and called the moment “classic Virat entertainment” before a massive playoff clash.

Kohli appeared relaxed and in a cheerful mood despite the pressure of the knockout encounter. His playful gestures added a fun element to the tense pre-match atmosphere and once again highlighted the passion and charisma he brings to the IPL stage.

The entertaining moment was followed by complete dominance from RCB on the field. Bengaluru outclassed Gujarat Titans by a massive 92-run margin to storm into the IPL 2026 final. Kohli played an important role in the emphatic victory as RCB delivered one of their best all-round performances of the season in front of a packed crowd in Dharamshala.