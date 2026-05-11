 Virat Kohli's Animated 'Shadow Bowling' Moment While Fielding At Boundary-Line Goes Viral During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video
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HomeSportsVirat Kohli's Animated 'Shadow Bowling' Moment While Fielding At Boundary-Line Goes Viral During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

Virat Kohli's Animated 'Shadow Bowling' Moment While Fielding At Boundary-Line Goes Viral During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

Star player Virat Kohli grabbed attention during the IPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in Raipur after being seen shadow bowling while fielding near the boundary. The clip went viral, highlighting his intense involvement and competitive energy. Fans praised his passion and leadership presence, noting his ability to influence the game even without actively batting or bowling.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
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During the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, star batter Virat Kohli once again became a talking point for fans, not just for his batting presence but for his animated energy on the field.

In a moment captured during the high-pressure encounter, Kohli was seen stationed near the boundary line and mimicking bowling actions while fielding.

The clip quickly circulated on social media, with fans reacting to Kohli’s passion and constant involvement even when not actively bowling. Many praised his competitive spirit, highlighting how he continues to influence the game mentally and emotionally from any position on the field.

The match itself turned into a thrilling contest, with RCB edging past Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a tense last-over finish. The victory added crucial points to RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign, further boosting their playoff hopes.

Kohli’s animated presence throughout the game once again reflected his trademark intensity, a key reason he remains one of the most influential figures in modern cricket.

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