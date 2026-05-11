Virat Kohli's Animated 'Shadow Bowling' Moment While Fielding At Boundary-Line Goes Viral During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

Atomickolly17/X

During the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, star batter Virat Kohli once again became a talking point for fans, not just for his batting presence but for his animated energy on the field.

In a moment captured during the high-pressure encounter, Kohli was seen stationed near the boundary line and mimicking bowling actions while fielding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip quickly circulated on social media, with fans reacting to Kohli’s passion and constant involvement even when not actively bowling. Many praised his competitive spirit, highlighting how he continues to influence the game mentally and emotionally from any position on the field.

The match itself turned into a thrilling contest, with RCB edging past Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a tense last-over finish. The victory added crucial points to RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign, further boosting their playoff hopes.

Kohli’s animated presence throughout the game once again reflected his trademark intensity, a key reason he remains one of the most influential figures in modern cricket.