Virat Kohli's Animated Chat With Anushka Sharma & Ananya Birla Goes Viral After RCB Reach IPL 2026 Final | Video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2026 final in emphatic fashion after crushing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala. While the on-field dominance grabbed headlines, it was an off-field moment involving Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Birla that quickly went viral across social media.

Soon after RCB sealed the massive win, cameras captured Kohli in an animated conversation with Anushka Sharma and Ananya Birla in the stands. The trio appeared deeply engaged in a cheerful discussion as Kohli celebrated another memorable night for the Bengaluru franchise. Fans flooded social media with clips and screenshots of the interaction, with many calling it one of the most wholesome moments of the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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Kohli once again played a key role in RCB’s dominant performance during the high-pressure clash. The former captain looked in sublime touch and continued his impressive run in IPL 2026, helping Bengaluru post a commanding total before the bowlers completely dismantled Gujarat Titans. The victory not only secured RCB a place in the final but also sent a strong statement to the remaining teams in the tournament.

Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stands throughout the contest, was highly expressive during the game and frequently cheered for Kohli and the RCB players. Several of her reactions during the match also went viral online, with fans once again referring to her as RCB’s “lucky charm.”

The post-match interaction between Kohli, Anushka and Ananya Birla added another memorable chapter to RCB’s dream playoff campaign. With the franchise now just one win away from another IPL trophy, excitement among the fans has reached another level as Bengaluru prepare for the grand finale.