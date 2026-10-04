Virat Kohli Turns Dance Teacher, Gives Yashasvi Jaiswal Tips During Drinks Break Amid IND vs WI 3rd ODI | Video

Virat Kohli Turns Dance Teacher, Gives Yashasvi Jaiswal Tips During Drinks Break | Cric_Mukku/X

Virat Kohli grabbed attention during the third ODI between India and West Indies for a light-hearted moment away from the action. During a drinks break, the former India captain was seen giving dancing tips to young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the amusing interaction quickly catching the attention of fans watching the match.

Kohli appeared to demonstrate some dance moves while Jaiswal watched and seemingly followed his senior teammate’s instructions. The fun exchange showcased the relaxed atmosphere within the Indian camp as the players regrouped during the drinks break.

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The moment came after Kohli endured a disappointing outing with the bat. The veteran batter was dismissed for a golden duck by West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, who breached his defence with a delivery that crashed into the stumps.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, continues to be part of India’s plans as the team looks to build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. His interaction with Kohli highlighted the camaraderie between the experienced star and the younger members of the Indian squad.

While Kohli’s early dismissal was a setback for India, his playful interaction with Jaiswal provided a dose of entertainment during the contest. The dancing lesson quickly became one of the lighter moments of the third ODI and gave fans another glimpse of Kohli’s energetic personality.