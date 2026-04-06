Virat Kohli, Tim David, Other RCB Players Burst Out In Laughter After Romario Shepherd's Obscene Hand Gesture | VIDEO

Virat Kohli, Tim David, Other RCB Players Burst Out In Laughter After Romario Shepherd's Obscene Hand Gesture | X

Bengaluru, April 6: A hilarious video has surfaced on social media, including Virat Kohli, Tim David and other Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players likely after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The viral video shows the players laughing out loud over an obscene hand gesture from West Indies cricketer and RCB all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

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Obscene Gesture

It can be seen in the video that the RCB players, including Virat Kohli, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt and Krunal Pandya are sitting and relaxing, most probably after the match. Romario Shepherd is saying in the video about Tim David. He said, "We all know that you take your first five ball and then..." followed by the obscene hand gesture.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Romario Shepherd brother please hesitate." A user commented and said, "He showed what tim david did to csk bowlers."

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Loud Laughter

Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Tim David and Phil Salt just burst out in laughter after seeing his hand gesture. Even Romario could not control his laughter and also started laughing. The hand gesture referred to Tim David's aggressive batting and that he just crushes the bowlers and the opposition team with his explosive batting.

Tim David Takes CSK By Storm

Tim David smashed a blistering and quick half-century in the game against CSK on Sunday. He smashed 70 runs off just 25 balls, helping his team to reach a massive total of 250 runs and a comprehensive victory.