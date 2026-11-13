Virat Kohli Steps In As Gurnoor Brar Gets Fired Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert; Heated Moment Caught On Camera | Video

Virat Kohli Steps In As Gurnoor Brar Gets Fired Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert | X

Virat Kohli was forced to step in and pull young Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar away after the latter gave New Zealand opener Tim Seifert an aggressive send-off during the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The incident grabbed attention as Brar celebrated animatedly right in front of the dismissed batter, prompting Kohli to intervene before things could escalate.

The incident took place after Brar dismissed Seifert, who had been in impressive form with the bat. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter scored 58 runs off 48 deliveries, including boundaries that helped the hosts get off to a positive start after India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first.

Virat Kohli Steps In As Gurnoor Brar Gets Fired Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert

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There appeared to be some tension between the two players even before the dismissal. Seifert had taken on Brar earlier in the innings, hitting the Indian pacer for boundaries. The exchanges between the batter and bowler added to the intensity of their contest.

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Brar eventually got his revenge in the 12th over when he bowled a short delivery that Seifert attempted to pull. However, the New Zealand batter got a top edge, sending the ball high into the air. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan ran backwards and completed a diving catch to end Seifert's innings at 58.

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Following the dismissal, Brar walked towards Seifert and gave him an animated send-off, exchanging words with the departing batter. Virat Kohli, who was nearby, immediately pulled the young pacer away to prevent the situation from getting out of hand. The on-field umpire also intervened and spoke to Brar, asking him to control his emotions.

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The incident quickly became a talking point, with Kohli's intervention adding another layer to the heated exchange. Interestingly, the former India captain himself is known for his aggressive on-field celebrations and competitive spirit. However, on this occasion, he appeared keen to ensure that Brar did not take the confrontation any further.

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