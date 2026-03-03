Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay On London Streets, Fans Delighted By Candid Sightings; Video

Trend_VKohli/X

Global cricket icon Virat Kohli was recently spotted out and about in London, enjoying a relaxed day with his young son, Akaay, much to the delight of fans and onlookers. The pair were seen strolling through the bustling streets of the British capital, sharing candid moments that offered a rare glimpse into Kohli’s life off the cricket field.

Clad in casual attire and clearly enjoying some precious family time, Kohli was photographed holding Akaay’s hand. The sighting quickly went viral on social media, with fans hailing the star for embracing fatherhood so warmly and balancing it with his cricketing commitments. Observers were struck by how naturally Kohli interacted with his son, often sharing smiles and playful gestures that captured the hearts of many.

While Kohli is known worldwide for his fierce competitiveness and athletic prowess, these recent images highlight a softer, more personal side of the superstar. With fans around the world sending warm wishes and comments, the London outing served as a reminder that even elite athletes treasure simple moments with family.