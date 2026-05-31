Virat Kohli Smashes Fastest Fifty Of His Career In 25 Balls In IPL 2026 Final

RCB opener Virat Kohli smashed a fine half-century in the run chase during the IPL 2026 Final clash against GT. Kohli led his team's chase from the front, reaching the milestone in just 25 balls. It was the fastest of his IPL career, coming in the most important game of the IPL 2026 season.

Fastest 50s for Kohli in the IPL (by balls faced)

25 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026

26 vs RR, Bengaluru, 2018

26 vs DC, Delhi, 2018

27 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025

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Chasing a below par 156 to win, Kohli did not waste any time in putting down his marker at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 38-year-old took the attack to Mohammed Siraj, before unleashing a 19-run over on Kagiso Rabada.

The dismissals of Venkatesh Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal saw hi slow down, but it was still well above par given the required run rate. He eventually reached the milestone in 25 balls, the fastest of his IPL career.

Second fastest in an IPL final

Kohli's effort is the second fastest in an IPL final, behind the efforts of Suresh Raina, Venkatesh Iyer and David Warner.

Fastest 50s in IPL final (by balls faced)

24 - Suresh Raina (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai DYP, 2010

24 - David Warner (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016

24 - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) vs SRH, Chennai, 2024

25 - Rohit Sharma (MI) vs CSK, Kolkata, 2015

25 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2016

25 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026