Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Moment With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph | Video

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Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the IPL 2026 title with a victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, a heartwarming interaction involving Virat Kohli and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi captured the attention of fans.

As RCB players celebrated their championship-winning performance at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium, cameras spotted Kohli engaged in a conversation with the young Rajasthan Royals star. The veteran batter appeared relaxed and cheerful as he spoke with Sooryavanshi amid the post-match celebrations.

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The interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising the bond between one of Indian cricket's biggest icons and one of its brightest young talents. Many viewed the moment as a symbolic passing of knowledge from an established superstar to a player widely regarded as a future star of Indian cricket.

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2026 campaign and emerged as one of the most talked-about young players of the season. His fearless batting performances earned praise from several cricketing greats, making him one of the standout discoveries of the tournament.

Kohli, meanwhile, played a crucial role throughout RCB's successful title defense campaign. Having finally ended the franchise's long wait for an IPL trophy in 2025, the former captain helped guide Bengaluru to back-to-back championships, further cementing his legendary status among RCB supporters.