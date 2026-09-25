Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Secret Conversation? Former India Captain's Reaction Grabs Eyeballs Ahead Of IND vs WI ODI Series | Video

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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once again grabbed attention as a candid moment between the two Indian cricket stars surfaced on social media. Kohli was seen listening attentively as Rohit spoke to him, with the former India captain appearing completely focused on what his teammate had to say.

The brief interaction between the two stalwarts quickly caught the eye of cricket fans. While it remains unclear what Rohit was discussing with Kohli, the latter could be seen patiently listening and engaging in the conversation.

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Both Kohli and Rohit have shared the Indian dressing room for more than a decade and have played a crucial role in several memorable moments in Indian cricket. Their partnership has extended beyond the field, with the duo often sharing light-hearted and intense moments during matches and team gatherings.

The latest video has once again sparked reactions from fans, with many appreciating the camaraderie between two of India's most celebrated cricketers. Kohli's attentive reaction while Rohit was speaking also became a talking point among supporters.

With their immense experience and longstanding association with Indian cricket, even a seemingly simple conversation between Kohli and Rohit can attract considerable attention. The latest moment was no different, as fans were quick to notice the interaction and share their reactions online.