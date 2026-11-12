Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Team India Receive Traditional Haka Welcome In Tauranga Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th ODI | Video

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Team India Receive Traditional Haka Welcome | Buddy_016/X

The Indian cricket team received a special traditional Haka welcome in Tauranga, New Zealand, ahead of the final two One-Day Internationals of the ongoing bilateral series. The heartwarming gesture offered a glimpse of New Zealand's rich cultural traditions, with several Indian cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, present during the ceremony.

The welcome ceremony took place at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where two elders greeted the Indian contingent with a traditional Haka performance. The powerful cultural display caught the attention of the Indian players, who witnessed the special occasion as part of their visit to the venue ahead of the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Team India Receive Traditional Haka Welcome

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The video of the ceremony has since offered fans a glimpse of the Indian team's off-field experience during their New Zealand tour. The presence of senior stars Kohli and Rohit, alongside Gambhir and Iyer, made the occasion even more special as the visitors were introduced to an important aspect of Maori culture.

Meanwhile, India are preparing for the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand, with both matches scheduled to take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15 respectively. The final two fixtures will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who takes over the captaincy from Shubman Gill for the remainder of the ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also be part of the Indian squad for both matches.

The ongoing tour is a lengthy all-format assignment for India, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches. With the ODI series reaching its concluding stage, India will look to finish the campaign strongly against the hosts before shifting their attention to the upcoming Test series.

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