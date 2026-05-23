Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Travis Head After Heated Clash During SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match | Video 

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A dramatic IPL 2026 showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru grabbed headlines not only for the cricket but also for a tense exchange involving Virat Kohli and Travis Head. The post-match moment, now viral across social media, has sparked intense debate among fans after Kohli appeared to ignore Travis Head’s handshake following the game.

The controversy came after an already fiery encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where emotions ran high throughout the contest. Reports and match footage showed Kohli and Head involved in verbal exchanges during RCB’s chase, with Kohli repeatedly gesturing toward the Australian batter during the innings.

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After the match ended, players lined up for the customary handshake. However, videos circulating online appeared to show Head extending himself while Kohli walked past without acknowledging him directly. The clip rapidly spread across platforms, with fans divided over whether the incident reflected lingering frustration or simply the heat of competition.

Social media reactions poured in immediately, with many users debating sportsmanship and competitive aggression in modern cricket. Some defended Kohli’s intensity, while others questioned the decision to avoid the customary gesture.

While the controversy stole the spotlight, Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a commanding performance on the field. SRH piled up a massive total of 256 runs before defeating RCB by 55 runs in one of the highest-scoring games of the season.