Virat Kohli & Rajat Patidar's Photo Sparks Buzz Among Fans Ahead Of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final

Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a photograph with Virat Kohli ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The image quickly gained traction among cricket enthusiasts. Featuring RCB's current captain alongside the franchise's most iconic player, the photo symbolized the unity and confidence within the Bengaluru camp as they prepare for the biggest match of the season.

Patidar, who has led RCB impressively throughout the tournament, appeared relaxed and focused in the picture, while Kohli's presence added to the excitement surrounding the post. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support, expressing hope that the duo can guide the franchise to IPL glory.

As preparations continue in Ahmedabad, the viral photo has become a talking point among supporters, who see it as a reflection of the strong bond within the squad. With the IPL trophy now within touching distance, RCB fans will be hoping the chemistry displayed off the field translates into success on the grand stage.

The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans promises to be a thrilling contest, and Patidar's latest post has only added to the growing excitement ahead of the championship showdown.