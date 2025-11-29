 Virat Kohli Poses With MS Dhoni's ICONIC Yamaha RX100 During Ranchi Visit, Photo Goes Viral
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni shared some candid moments when the two former India captains met in Ranchi. Kohli arrived at Dhoni's house for dinner alongside several India teammates. In a picture that has gone viral, Kohli can be seen posing with Dhoni's iconic RX100 on a visit to his bike garage.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni shared some candid moments when the two former India captains met in Ranchi. Kohli arrived at Dhoni's house for dinner alongside several India teammates. Videos of the CSK legend driving Kohli back to the team hotel went viral on Friday.

Now on Saturday, a picture of Virat and Dhoni has set the internet ablaze. MS is known for his love of bikes and his extensive bike garage in his Ranchi home. Virat paid his garage visit and posed with the classic RX100, which looked in prime condition.

Earlier, a video of Dhoni driving with Kohli with him has since gone viral on social media. What marked the video special was the absolute candidness between the two legends. While a police van was part of their entourage, it was just two Indian cricket legends travelling alone - no staff or security in attendance. The video was taken after the team dinner, with Dhoni personally driving Virat to the team hotel.

Ranchi will host the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. Kohli last featured for India on October 25 in Sydney, where his unbeaten 74 helped India avoid a whitewash against Australia. The 36-year-old is keen to extend his career until the 2027 World Cup and every series is a test of Kohli fitness, longevity and form.

