Virat Kohli Playing Street Cricket? Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video, Leaves Fans Stunned

Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video | nibraz88cricket/X

A man bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has caught the attention of cricket fans after being spotted playing cricket, with his appearance sparking curiosity on social media.

The lookalike's beard, hairstyle and overall appearance reminded fans of the former India captain. His presence on the cricket field made the sight even more interesting, as the man was seen enjoying a game rather than simply posing for photographs.

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Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video

Videos featuring people resembling famous cricketers frequently attract attention online, particularly when they are spotted playing the sport themselves. Kohli's immense popularity means that even an unexpected sighting of someone who looks like him can generate considerable buzz among fans.

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his aggressive batting style, fitness, and passionate approach to the game. His distinctive appearance and on-field mannerisms have also made him one of the most recognisable personalities in world cricket.

A similar incident involving a Kohli lookalike playing turf cricket attracted attention online in September 2026, when a video showed a man whose appearance closely resembled the Indian star.

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While the man seen playing street cricket is not the actual Indian cricketer, the resemblance has once again highlighted the fascination fans have with celebrity lookalikes. The sight of a Kohli doppelganger picking up a bat and joining a casual game makes for an entertaining moment for cricket enthusiasts.