Virat Kohli Playfully Mocks Shubman Gill While Fielding During GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash; Video

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A lively moment between two of India’s biggest cricketing names stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, as Virat Kohli was seen playfully mocking Shubman Gill while fielding.

The incident occurred when Gill, who leads the Gujarat Titans, was seated in the dugout after his time in the middle, while Kohli was actively fielding on the ground. Cameras captured Kohli making animated gestures and expressions toward Gill, a moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

At first glance, the gestures sparked curiosity among fans, with some wondering if there was tension between the two players. However, the context and body language suggested otherwise. Kohli’s actions appeared to be in good spirit, reflecting a playful exchange rather than any serious confrontation.

Both Kohli and Gill share a strong bond off the field, with the former often seen as a senior figure and mentor-like presence for the younger batter in Indian cricket circles. Their interactions over the years have frequently showcased mutual respect and camaraderie, making the moment more of light-hearted banter than anything controversial.

Such animated reactions are also a hallmark of Kohli’s on-field personality. Known for his passion and intensity, he often engages with teammates and opponents alike in expressive ways, especially during high-stakes matches in the IPL.