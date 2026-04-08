Virat Kohli Paglu! Fan Turns Heads On Streets By Featuring RCB Star's Face On His Car Amid IPL 2026; Video

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In a country where cricket is more than just a sport, fan devotion often finds unique and eye-catching expressions. One such moment recently caught the attention of passersby and social media users alike, a die-hard supporter showcasing their love for both Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a truly unforgettable way.

The fan was spotted driving a car that had been strikingly customized. The vehicle featured stickers of Kohli’s face, instantly making it stand out in traffic. Adding to the visual spectacle, the back of the car proudly displayed the message: “I Love RCB.” The bold declaration left no doubt about where the fan’s loyalties lie.

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Such gestures are not uncommon when it comes to Kohli and RCB supporters. What makes this particular incident special is the creativity and pride it represents. For many fans, supporting a team goes beyond watching matches, it becomes a part of their identity.

Moments like these highlight the cultural impact of cricket in India, where players are celebrated not just as athletes but as icons. And when it comes to Kohli and RCB, the bond with fans only seems to grow stronger with time.