Virat Kohli Hilariously Runs Off Ground As Rain Abruptly Stops Practice Session In Raipur Ahead Of RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

Cricket_live247/X

A fun moment featuring Virat Kohli stole the spotlight during a practice session in Raipur after sudden rain forced teams to stop training activities. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain was seen interacting with Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga and MI pacer Shardul Thakur before the weather interrupted proceedings.

Kohli appeared relaxed as he spent time chatting with Malinga and Shardul near the practice area. The trio shared a light moment during the session as players from different IPL camps crossed paths ahead of their respective matches. However, the atmosphere changed quickly when rain suddenly began pouring over the stadium in Raipur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the drizzle intensified, Kohli hilariously began running off the ground while players and support staff rushed to avoid the rain. His reaction immediately grabbed attention from fans, with many enjoying the candid and energetic moment involving the star batter.

The rain soon became heavier, forcing officials and ground staff to halt the practice session entirely. The unexpected weather interruption meant teams could not continue their preparations for long.

Despite the session being cut short, the interaction between Kohli, Malinga, and Shardul became one of the talking points from the day’s practice. Fans online also reacted to Kohli’s playful sprint off the ground as clips and pictures from the rain-hit session started circulating across social media.